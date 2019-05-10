Liberia: Weah Calls for Dialogue With Protest Organizers

President George Weah says there is a need for dialogue with members and organizers of the planned June 7 protest.

A group of Liberians, including lawmakers and some members of the opposition political parties have planned to stage a peaceful protest in Liberia on June 7 under the theme: 'Save the State'.

They are said to be aggrieved and have planned to present their petition to the government on the state of affairs in the country.

But President Weah said dialogue is one of the surest ways of solving problems.

However, he urged the planners of the protest to be cognizant of the consequences of their action should the protest turns violent.

Speaking to Legislative reporters shortly following a meeting with the leadership of the Liberian Senate Tuesday, President Weah said his visit to the lawmakers was intended to discuss the state of the country's economy and the June 7 protest.

The Liberian leader said he was not moved by pronouncements of the June 7 protest, but encouraged every Liberian to maintain and protect the peace of the country.

"I am not move by the protest, but we need to keep the country safe; there is a need for dialogue because we know what protest has done to our country," President Weah said.

He described his meeting with members of the Liberian Senate as cordial and fruitful in the best interest of the country and its people.

The Liberian leader said discussions on the betterment of the country's economy are key and required the input of every leader in the country.