Liberia: "Go On With Your Protest"

-Weah Tells June 7 Protesters

President George Manneh Weah has told protesters of the planned June 7 protest to go ahead with their protest.

Speaking to journalists on the grounds of the Capitol building May 7, 2019 shortly after a very long meeting with the Liberian Senate which lasted for over four hours, President Weah said the meeting was centered around the many concerns raised in the country.

"It was a very good meeting. We are discussing national issues that will keep the country peaceful, some of the concerns of citizens, the protest, economy and other wide range of issues," President Weah told journalists.

The Liberian leader indicated that there are no plans to meet protesters of the planned June 7 protest and as such; the protesters should go on with their protest.

"No, there are no plans to meet with the Protesters of June 7, but I think there is need to keep our country safe. They can go on with their protest, we are not going to stop the protest for it is their right to protest but I think it is important to dialogue because we know what protest have done in our country," President Weah added.

President Weah made direct reference to the impact of April 14, 1979 protest in Liberia, something he thinks must not be repeated ever in the country's history.

For his part, Senate Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chie said the meeting was in line with the spirit of the constitution which according to him calls for coordination among the branches of government.

Pro-Temp Chie said the cardinal purpose of the meeting was to exchange ideas about the government within the country.

"At the meeting, the Senate presented to the President issues of national concerns and interest within the country," Pro-Temp Chie said.

Paramount among those issues of national concerns and interest, the president Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate named justice and security, economy situation and the status of investigative report on the L$16 billion and the twenty-five million United States dollars intended to mop up the excess Liberian dollars from the market.

Pro-Temp Chie further mentioned the planned June 7 Protest, withdrawal of the tenured bill, assessment and performance of current government officials and government of inclusion.

Meanwhile, the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate revealed that two of the three members of the Liberian Senate who are part of the Council of Patriots, the group responsible for the planned June 7 protest, Senators Sando Johnson and Daniel Nataahn of Bomi and Gbarpolu counties were present while Senator Oscar Cooper of Margibi County was absent.