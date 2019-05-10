Liberia: Weah, Ellen Discuss Critical National Issues

Days after holding discussions with former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, President Dr. George Manneh Weah has had another meeting with former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

An Executive Mansion statement said the meeting was in continuation of the president's endeavor to open his administration to diverse views and counsels from a broad-spectrum of the national mosaic.

The statement said the meeting was held at the president's Foreign Ministry office during which both states persons discussed a range of critical national issues.

"Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf paid the Liberian leader a courtesy visit to share perspectives on prevailing developments in the country; how to sustain the gains made over the years and to preserve the democratic space," the Executive Mansion said.

During the meeting, President Weah is said to have emphasized his government's commitment to promoting national development, peace, reconciliation, unity and growth at every sector of the Liberian society.

President Weah assured his predecessor that he would continue regular dialogues with eminent persons as well as ordinary Liberians as a way of ensuring that every citizen's view is factored in his governance agenda.

This is the first time for President Weah and his predecessor to have such meeting.

It can be recalled that on January 22, 2018, former president Johnson-Sirleaf democratically transferred power to President Weah, the first time in 73 years.