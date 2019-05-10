Liberia: President Weah Accepts Deputy Foreign Minister Shoniyin's Resignation

His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Elias Shoniyin.

The Liberian President thanked the outgoing Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for his 13-year dedicated and professional service to the Government of Liberia

President Weah has however directed Mr. Elias Shoniyin, who served both the Sirleaf and the current administrations, to report to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission in adherence to official exit process consistent with best practice and the laws of the land.