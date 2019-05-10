Liberia: U.S. Issues Strong Worded Statement Frowns On Prince Johnson, Others

The United States Embassy in Monrovia has issued what appears to be a strong worded statement regarding recent development in the country.

In a statement issued Monday, May 5, 2019, the Embassy said it is concerned by recent comments made in various fora which could impede Liberia's progress.

"Those who promote through their words or deeds a Congo-Country divide do not have Liberia's best interests or that of their constituents at heart, but rather appear motivated by personal ambitions or fears," the Embassy said.

The US government further said it is unacceptable for Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Representative Yekeh Kolubah, "ex-generals" or other former actors in Liberia's civil wars to incite unlawful acts through ill-considered rhetoric that could jeopardize Liberia's hard-won peace and security.

Furthermore, the Embassy said "it is equally irresponsible for people within leadership positions in government or the ruling party to promote such division as Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon has done on social media."

"To take such a public stance and suggest it is a private opinion or a personal right reflects a misunderstanding of the nature of public service in a democracy," the statement noted.

US Embassy: "As Liberians look to National Unification Day next week, we encourage all Liberians to reflect on their role in constructively contributing to development and sustaining peace."