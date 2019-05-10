Nigeria: Govt, Gambian Group Sign Aviation Safety Pact

Abuja — The Federal Government yesterday signed an agreement with Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) on aviation safety.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, reiterated the nation's commitment to a safer airspace.

The organisation, which is responsible for the enhancement of safety in seven member countries, Nigeria, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone, was represented by its Executive Director, Captain Tidiane Bah.

The minister assured the group of government's readiness to take measures in fulfilling details of the pact.