Cameroon: CBC - Two More Reverends in the Littoral Field

Pastor Makain Jesse and Pastor Ndewa Emmanuel were ordained during the LTFCC Bible Conference in Douala.

Sunday May 5th, 2019 marked a turning point in the lives of Makain Jesse and Ndewa Emmanuel in the Cameroon Baptist Convention, CBC, as their tittle changed from Pastor to Reverend. After thorough public and closed-door examination by qualified members of council on March 9th and after evaluating the salvation testimonies of the pastors and wives, the council voted that another red feather be added on their caps. The two were ordained on May 5th during the end of a 4-day Littoral Field Council of Churches Bible Conference that held in Zion Baptist Church Bonaberi.

Carrying out the ordination proper, the Secretary for Ministerial Affairs at the Executive President's Office,Rev Minang George asked the wouldbe reverends if they believe in one God; the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Pastor Makain and Pastor Ndewa after answering the question in all confidence, reaffirmed their commitment to serve God's church unconditionally,continue watching over believers and leading others to Christ in the love of God. They did not only promise to serve God's people with humility but promised to uphold the truth of the Gospel, the dignity of the Pastoral office, the nobility that goes with the office and above all reject any title that will contradict or divert their attention on the noble calling.

After making the solemn promises before God, the ministers of God,the congregation, friends, relatives and well-wishers, Rev Minang George and tens of reverends, ordained the devoted men of God changing their titles from Pastors to Reverends which gives them the authorisation to celebrate church ordinances including wedding, baptism, and above all administer the Lord's Supper. Rev Makain Jesse, who has led Bethesda Baptist Church Bonaberi in love and truth for over five years is married to Makain Dolaris and they have a kid while Rev Ndewa Emmanuel is equally married and has been leading the flocks of Faith Baptist Church Kompina for many years.