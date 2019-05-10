10 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NRFF Appoints New Technical Director

By Alex Monye

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has appointed Abubakar Yakubu a.k.a Yaro as the acting technical director of the federation.

According to the NRFF President, Kelechukwu Mbagwu, the appointment is part of the federation's drive to improve the development of rugby in Nigeria.

Mbagwu said Yakubu's experience as a former national team player would be needed to revamp rugby across the country, adding that his target was to see more Nigerian youths in rugby.

He revealed that the board would do strive to support the growth of the sport at all levels.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday on his appointment, Yakubu, who is now the coach of Sabon Geri Rugby Club Zaria, said, "the appointment came at the right time. My vision is to upgrade rugby at the grassroots, state and federal levels.

"The issue of training coaches and capacity building are parts of my commitment. I will ensure that the rugby league is well organised in terms of logistics and fair officiating."

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.