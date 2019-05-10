Sudan: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Calls Sudan's TMC Chief - 'Expedite Move to Civilian Govt'

Washington / Khartoum — The US Deputy Secretary of State, John J Sullivan, spoke with the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, by telephone from Washington on Wednesday, urging the TMC "to move expeditiously toward a civilian-led interim government".

A statement by US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus says that "the Deputy Secretary expressed support for the Sudanese people's aspirations for a free, democratic, and prosperous future. He urged the TMC to move expeditiously toward a civilian-led interim government, and noted General Burhan's commitment in this regard.

"Deputy Secretary Sullivan encouraged the TMC to reach agreement with the Forces for Freedom and Change that reflects the will of the Sudanese people. Finally, he reiterated the US expectation that the TMC respect the human rights of all persons, and encouraged the TMC to allow peaceful protest and the freedom of expression consistent with Sudan's human rights obligations."

A separate statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), confirms the phone call between Gen El Burhan and Deputy Secretary Sullivan.

It says that El Burhan expressed Sudan's thanks and appreciation for the US concern and follow-up of the Sudanese affairs, affirming the TMC's keenness to communicate with the USA through its diplomatic mission in Khartoum.

SUNA reports that El Burhan briefed Sullivan on the situation in Sudan, and the Armed Forces respect for the Sudanese who are demanding freedom, justice, and equality.

El Burhan: "The TMC is communicating with the political forces for smooth transfer to democracy as soon as possible by the end of the transitional period that in the TMC view will not exceed two years."

The SUNA report says that Deputy Secretary Sullivan expressed his desire to visit Sudan shortly.