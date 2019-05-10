Sudan: Opposition Condemn 'TMC Procrastination'

Khartoum — The Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) has strongly condemned the response of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) to its proposed constitutional document and called it "a continuation of its procrastination policies".

Khaled Omar, deputy-head of the Sudanese Congress Party, said at a press conference in Khartoum on Wednesday that the resistance movement will be extended. The sit-in in the capital Khartoum and the states will definitely continue, actions of civil disobedience including a comprehensive political strike will be prepared.

He expressed "the imperturbability of the Alliance for Freedom and Change in the continuation of this type of negotiations", saying "they are a waste of the time for the Sudanese people".

He explained that the AFC will continue to negotiate until the handover of power to civilians only.

Khalid Silik, another leading member of the AFC said, that "the Transitional Military Council (TMC) is not serious in handing over power to civilians, seeking to collect powers in the leadership council, and wanting to create structures without real powers".

He held TMC responsible for the current crises of electricity, water and others for delaying the handover of power to civilians.

According to Madani Abbas, press representative of the AFC, "the response of the military junta is a presidential system instead of the AFC proposal: a parliamentary system with broad executive and legislative powers".

He described the granting of broad powers to the leadership council, the so-called "Sovereign Council", a re-establishment of the former regime, which is not commensurate with the spirit of the revolution.

Abbas described the issue of Sharia as "ideological blackmail", pointing out that the purpose of the constitutional document is to clarify governance structures in the transitional period and that the legal mind of the former regime is still in control.

"The mentality of the former regime is still prevailing," he said. "Exclusion cannot be replaced by exclusion".

He stressed the continuation of their dialogue with the people.

He ridiculed the proposal of the TMC calling for early elections within six months in the absence of an agreement, and considered it a futile statement that will lead the country to dire consequences.

