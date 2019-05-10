Sudan: Injuries As Army, Militia Clash With Khartoum Protestors

Khartoum / Nyala — Members of Sudan's regular forces have reportedly continued to assault the protesters in front of the General Command in Khartoum, where Captain Haisam Mustafa was severely beaten by regular forces which caused him rib injuries.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) condemned the ongoing attacks on the protesters in Nyala and Khartoum and considered them dangerous actions aimed at dragging the protesters to counter-violence, stressing the commitment of the protesters to the peaceful approach.

In a press conference, AFC leading member Madani Abbas said the security apparatus has returned to the same practices in the past two days.

He explained that the [remnants of the old] regime remains dominant in the organs of the state, all the ministries and government departments.

RSF

Paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces reportedly launched an attack on the demonstrators at the sit-in front of the general command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum.

Dahab Ibrahim and Ali Daoud, two field commanders of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Kush (SLM-Kush), were also reportedly injured during an attack on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement later that day, the movement condemned the assaults carried out by members of Sudan's main government militia on Tuesday in the sit-in near the gate of the ground staff.

The statement said that the RSF troops beat the protesters and persued them with whips using excessive brutality, resulting in a number of injuries among the protesters.

Port Sudan

A state of discontent and anger prevailed among the masses of Port Sudan in the Red Sea state after the press conference of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Tuesday evening.

Journalist Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga that the residents of Port Sudan followed the press conference of the (TMC) council with interest on Tuesday evening amid a state of frustration.

The TMC rejected the proposals of the opposition forces defining the powers and attribution of the transitional period institutions because it gives the Sovereignty Council symbolic functions while it reserved the full power to the government.

Sinada pointed to the escalation of the revolutionary movement in the city and extending of the barricades to longer distances in front of sit-in before the 101st Infantry Battalion headquarters.

He also pointed to launching of political speeches outside the sit-in field and the protesters' announcement of adherence to their demands until the handover of civilian authority.