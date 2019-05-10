South Africa: Van Jaarsveld Cleans Up At Dolphins Awards

Durban — Vaughn van Jaarsveld was the big winner at the Dolphins awards dinner at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club on Thursday, bagging six awards including the coveted Players' Player and Player of the Year awards.

The Durban-based franchise celebrated a successful season as Mount Edgecombe Country Club (MECC) played host to the annual golf day before the awards took place.

The Dolphins made the play-offs in both of the white ball competitions, losing to the Titans in the final of the One Day Cup and losing out to eventual winners the Highveld Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge semi-final.

Van Jaarsveld was the most influential batsmen in the Dolphins side across all three formats and his record for the season underscores that. He received the awards for T20 batsman of the season having played just three games in the competition where he scored 207 runs at an average of 103.

In the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series he notched up 673 runs at an average of 48, including three centuries and two fifties with a top score of 138. These numbers led to him being awarded 4-day batsman of the season.

Van Jaarsveld was the only batsman in the country to finish in the top 10 run scorers across all three competitions this season.

"I just want to help the Dolphins win trophies," Van Jaarsveld said after receiving his awards.

"If I can score runs and help the side to win games and be in play-off's then I am doing my job.

"This season we might not have done that but we are all ready to go for next season."

The star praised a few people for helping him get to where he is and the passion for the game is still burning.

"My dad and my wife Carlynne have been huge for me and have been rocks for me throughout my career and my kids also keep me young.

"I cannot wait to take on next season with the side," he added.

Prenelan Subrayen, SJ Erwee and Eathan Bosch picked up the T20, 50 Over and 4-day player of the year awards.

Subrayen ended as the seventh highest wicket taker in the T20 Challenge with one of the top economy rates of 5.88 runs per over.

Erwee scored 440 runs in the One Day Cup, the third highest in the competition, at an average of 73 with two hundreds and a fifty at a strike rate of over 100 runs per 100 balls with a top score of 116 not out.

Bosch was the fourth highest wicket taker in the 4-Day Series with 31 wickets at an average of 23.35 runs per wicket. He bagged one five-for with best figures of seven for 126.

The seamer was also given the award for being the best Dolphins fielder in the 4-day competition.

Marques Ackerman, who made his Dolphins debut across all three formats this season, was awarded the Newcomer of the Year, brought to you by Hirsch's.

The left-hander averaged 62 with the bat in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series, 56 in the One Day Cup and 42.5 in the CSA T20 Challenge.

The Blue Collar Award is presented after each match for the player that is voted by his team-mates and management as doing the most for the team on and off the field. The player that received the most awards throughout the season was Prenelan Subrayen.

One of the many awards that Vaughn van Jaarsveld received was the Fans Player of the Year award.

There were also tributes to two of the Dolphins' longest serving players, Mthokozisi Shezi and Morné van Wyk.

Shezi made his Dolphins debut in 2009 and played 113 matches for the franchise across all three formats taking 147 wickets.

His career record saw him play a total of 230 matches, taking 299 wickets, and earning him one international cap against Zimbabwe in 2014.

Van Wyk turned out for the Dolphins for the first time in the 2013/2014 season and captained the side to the RAM SLAM T20 title in the same season.

Throughout a career that has spanned 21 years, Van Wyk's averages were impressive with his first-class average at 37.8, his List-A average at 39.3 and his T20 average at 30.

He scored 47 hundreds across all formats, 118 fifties, took 746 catches and was responsible for 71 stumpings.

He holds the record for the most South African domestic T20 runs with 3183 in a record 119 games.

Van Wyk represented South Africa on 25 occasions, 18 times in ODI cricket and seven T20 Internationals.

His highest 50 over score was 82 while he scored a memorable T20 International hundred at Kingsmead against the West Indies, scoring 114 not out.

"It is mind blowing when you realise that Morné has scored more than 22,500 runs in his career, whilst also being part of dismissing more than 800 players," KZN Cricket CEO Heinrich Strydom said.

"He has been impeccable on and off the field and it has been an absolute honour to have had the opportunity to work with him.

"Shezi has taken almost 300 wickets throughout his career and brought a wealth of experience to the change room.

"We salute two of the most loyal servants of South African Cricket and we wish them well with all future endeavours."

List of recipients at the 2019 Dolphins Awards:

T20 Batsman of the Year - Vaughn van Jaarsveld (207 Runs at AV 103.5 and SR 154.5)

T20 Bowler of the Year - Keshav Maharaj (5 Wickets at AV 30 and Econ 5.55)

T20 Fielder of the Year - Prenelan Subrayen

50 Overs Batsman of the Year - SJ Erwee (440 Runs at AV 73.33 at SR 104.51)

50 Overs Bowler of the Year - Keshav Maharaj (9 wkts at 44.11 at Econ 4.96)

50 Overs Fielder of the Year - Eathan Bosch

4 Day Batsman of the Year - Vaughn van Jaarsveld (673 Runs at AV 48.07, 3 Centuries and 2 Fifties, HS 138)

4 Day Bowler of the Year - Eathan Bosch (31 wkts at AV 23.35, BB 6/38)

4 Day Fielder of the Year - Eathan Bosch

T20 Player of the year - Prenelan Subrayen (9 Wickets at AV 17 and Econ 5.88)

50 Over Player of the year - SJ Erwee (440 Runs at AV 73.33 at SR 104.51)

4 Day Player of the Year - Eathan Bosch (31 wkts at AV 23.35, BB 6/38, 221 Runs)

Newcomer of the year - Marques Ackerman (4 Day - 448 Runs at AV 64 and SR 72, 50 Over - 56 Runs at AV 56 and SR 81, T20 85 Runs at AV 42.5 and SR 105)

Most Valuable Player of the Year - Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Blue Collar Award - Prenelan Subrayen

Brand ambassador of the Year - Keshav Maharaj

Fans' Player of the year - Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Players' Player of the Year - Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Player of the Year - Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Source: Sport24