South Africa: Health in the Northern Cape, Part 2 - Six Towns, Six Stories From the Forgotten Province

Calvinia, Sutherland, Fraserburg, De Aar, Keimoes, Kakamas. Join Spotlight on a disturbing road-trip through the Northern Cape public healthcare system. Below are some reflections on six towns we visited, in part two of our two-part series. By Anso Thom, Marcus Low, Nomatter Ndebele and Thom Pierce (photographs)

Calvinia

Road works: Somewhere along the road between Calvinia and Sutherland.

In November 2018, this town had two Community Service doctors only. It now has three Community Service doctors, a Congolese-qualified doctor and two private GPs doing sessional work in the hospital. One of the Community Service doctors now travels to Sutherland once every two weeks for a few hours, with no supervision.

Sutherland

Desolation: The road out of Sutherland

Sutherland has no doctors after the last state doctor left at the end of November. A professional nurse, Marguerite Jordaan, who recently retired after 29 years in the service, said it has been extremely challenging to deliver a 24-hour service at the 24-bed Community Health Centre which includes an eight-bed maternity unit. What does she do when she has a serious case and there is no ambulance or doctor? "You pray a lot," she smiles. "You do what you can and you hope...