South Africa: We Are Now Part of the Big Five Parties - FF Plus Celebrates Its Achievement

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: South African flag. Top-right: Independent Electoral Commission Twitter page. Bottom-right: Voting booths.

The Freedom Front Plus says it is now seated at the big table, saying that it is part of the big five parties in the country.

The party is in fifth place, behind the ANC, DA, EFF and IFP.

The FF Plus' head of elections and strategy, Wouter Wessels, told News24 on Friday morning that its performance in the elections stemmed from hard work.

"We have shown significant growth. We are currently in fifth place and we are very near the IFP. We are part of the big five parties and I think that is an achievement and it is a foundation for 2021," he said.

Wessels said the party only won five districts countrywide in 2014 and this year, it has bagged more than 100 voting districts so far.

"That is a very good indication for 2021 if we carry on our work and if we focus on service delivery, we will in 2021 show significant growth and even win wards if we project what we currently achieved.

"There are a few wards which we do have a majority and we can win in 2021. We are appreciative to our voters who came out. We succeeded amidst a very low turnout."

He said the party was committed to work hard in all the platforms it won seats to represent those who voted for them.

"We don't make empty promises. We can promise that we are committed to work very hard in all the platforms," he said.

Wessels said the increased support came from the North West and Free State, where it increased service delivery.

Source: News24