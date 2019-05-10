Uganda: Oxygen Crisis Hits Mbarara Hospital

Five people have reportedly lost their lives at Mbarara regional referral hospital due to lack of oxygen.

Information obtained by our reporter shows that the hospital hasn't had oxygen for the last two weeks. Apparently, patients in need of oxygen therapy are advised to try private facilities.

Mbarara hospital medical superintendent Dr Therestine Barigye confirmed the oxygen crisis but did not divulge details. A medical worker at Mbarara hospital who declined to be named said they are currently advising financially capable clients to opt for private facilities while those who cannot afford have been left in God's hands.

The medical worker said at least 5 people lost their lives due to the shortage of oxygen. Jennifer Tushemerirwe, a patient attendant at the hospital, says they were advised to secure an oxygen cylinder outside the facility before they could get their ailing mother operated on.

She says one has to part with at least Shs 300,000 to secure an oxygen cylinder from a private facility. Johnson Katungi, another patient attendant, says they have spent two weeks at the facility waiting for his wife to be operated upon when the hospital gets fresh supplies.