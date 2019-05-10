Sierra Leone: Africell Donates Learning Materials in South West

The leading mobile operator in Sierra Leone, Africell has donated learning materials to pupils in the Southern and Western Rural areas respectively, mainly to capacitate them in the forth coming National Primary School Examinations (NPSE).

According to the company's head of event and sponsorship, Abdul Aziz Kamara, during the event in the southern province marking the handing over of the learning materials, stated that the move is to support the Free Quality Education program of the ruling government, in giving out support to vulnerable pupils in the country.

Mr. Kamara further that, during the official launching of the Free Quality Education program for pre-primary, primary and secondary education for government and government assisted schools, His Excellency President Bio called on people to support the initiative, noting that the introduction of his government's flagship programme marked the beginning of free quality education in Sierra Leone that is centered on development.

Mr. Kamara noted that Africell thought it fit that education is an investment for national development, the foundation of moral regeneration, revival of the people as well as a strong pillar for the nation's industries. He added that without quality education a nation cannot get the much-needed manpower for socio-economic advancement.

He averred that the company is well-known for its support towards grassroots and needy Sierra Leoneans, adding, "We feel elated at the chance to once again make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged children whom the company believes have potentials irrespective of their backgrounds."

Abdul Aziz Kamara reiterated that Africell keen in supporting national development including: education, entertainment, and so on. He concluded by urging the pupils to make judicious use of the learning materials.

The head teachers and pupils that benefitted from the donation in the southern province thanked the management of Africell for the donation and appealed for more supports towards their schools.

During the handing over ceremony in the western rural area of the country, Africell media officer, Ebu Sillah among other things, disclosed that Africell is enthusiastic in giving out support to the poor and needy in the country. He added that Africell is passionate about supporting the Free and Quality Education program of the ruling government. He went on to say that the geometry sets distributed to pupils in the western rural district would help greatly in capacitating them for the forth coming National Primary School Examination. He pointed out that Africell mobile company will distribute ten thousand geometry sets across the country to pupils that will be writing the National Primary School Examination. He stated that the gesture is as a result of the fact that Africell considers education as the bedrock to national development.

Ebu Sillah said Africell has supported other sectors like the musical industry, Africell Brand Ambassadors and the just concluded Salone Housemate competition, among others, he pointed out that the company takes its Cooperate Social Responsibility seriously and also provides the cheapest, affordable and reliable Telecommunication service in the country.

The Chairman of the Waterloo Bi-Centenary committee, Alieu Badara Mansaray stated that he is grateful for what Africell will be doing to mark the 200 years of existence of Waterloo, noting that the distribution of the 500 geometry sets to schools in waterloo is the beginning of the celebration.

The Vice Chairman, Christo Johnson thanked Africell for their vital role in ensuring that pupils of Waterloo enjoys the Free and Quality Education. He continued that Civic education which is a flagship program of the government also form part of the theme of the Waterloo Bi-Centenary.

The Veteran Journalist added that Africell has joined the government in making sure that the Free and Quality Education succeed and therefore he called on the pupils to make good use of the geometry sets.

Fadiru Kandeh, teacher of REC Waterloo school underscored the importance of the donation which he pointed out will reduce the burden of parent in purchasing Geometry sets which he said is very important to all pupils taking the NPSE. He added by stating that he appreciates the efforts of Africell in supporting schools in the Western Rural Areas. He also highlighted that learning materials and seating accommodation are major challenges which he attributed to the increase of pupils that are enrolling into the school as a result of the Free and Quality Education program of the government.

Mohamed Turay, a class six pupil of Kankaylay Islamic Primary School in Lumpa expressed gratitude to Africell for the donation, noting that the geometry sets will help them greatly in answering academic questions with subject like mathematics, Quantitative and other related subjects that will require them to draw diagrams during the examination.

The donation took place at the police field in waterloo, Western Rural District.