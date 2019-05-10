Sierra Leone: ACC Deputy Commissioner, 4 Others Approved

Lawmakers yesterday approved Deputy Commissioner of the Anti -Corruption Commission, Augustine Foday Ngobie, together with four others, who would serve as Board Members in different institutions.

The deputy commissioner was previously the Director, Investigation Department of the ACC and had served initially in the Sierra Leone Police from 1990-2002 before retiring as Deputy Head, Inspectorate and Compliance Division.

He joined the ACC in 2003 as investigation Officer and had served in different capacities within the institution ranging from investigation Officer, Senior Investigation Officer, Manager-Exhibit and Rapid Response Team and has accumulated a wealth of Anti-Corruption work experience in the past fifteen years.

Reacting to probing questions, Ngobie said that he was grateful to the president for the confidence reposed in him and that he viewed his nomination as a challenging call to serve fatherland in a new capacity.

He assured the committee that he will adhere to the provisions of the ACC Act of 2008 as amended.

"I have served for a long time at the ACC and have accumulated a wealth of experience which has adequately prepared me for success in my new assignment. I am not a member of any political party and I will ensure that I am free from any political influence in the course of discharging my duties. Together with my commissioner and the entire team, I will ensure that we minimize corruption drastically. If we can eradicate Ebola, I believe we can also eradicate corruption," he said.

He said he will be serving his country and not politicians or any political party.

"I believe that I am well qualified and capable for the job. I promise to ensure that we will achieve those objectives for which the ACC was established. People should not expect different change but rather a line has been drawn and let no one cross it," he noted.

Members advised the nominees to work in accordance with the laws of the land, adding that they must serve the people of the country and not political parties.

The other nominees include: David Kai Rogers-board member at the Sierra Leone Councils for Postgraduate College of Health Specialities, Ernest David Max Lavalie and Samuka Kamara -board members at the Local Government Finance Committee and Christian Leigh has been approved to serve as board member at the Produce Monitoring Board.