Sierra Leone: Parliament Ratifies Joint Commission, Military Cooperation Agreements

In a bid to strengthen the bond between Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Russia, Members of Parliament yesterday ratified general cooperation agreements for the establishment of Permanent Joint Commission and Military- Technical Cooperation.

In his presentation, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Alie Kabba, said Sierra Leone and Ghana stand to benefit a lot if parliament ratifies the agreements, as the two countries have been collaborating for long and that the agreement would help strengthen the bond.

He said the Russian-Sierra Leone agreement will benefit military cooperation as the Sierra Leonean Army would be going there for training, thus noting that the country stands to benefit greatly through win-win situation.

Acting opposition Leader, Hon. Hassan Sesay, said there is a strong tie between Ghana and Sierra Leone and that bringing such document for approval was a good move.

He said Ghanaian teachers have been coming into the country to offer their services and that the agreement would help strengthen and commit the bond.

He said the Pan- African relationship has been going on well as it will help improve gross domestic work, and that the economic integration will help Africa to grow.

Hon. Sesay said the Russian agreement was also a good one for the country as the relationship has long begun between the two countries, and that revisiting the agreement will help the two to grow.

Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sidie M. Tunis, commended the Minister and his team, stating that the agreements were very crucial for the development of the country.

"The agreements will help cement the relationship between both countries as they will be giving their support to agriculture, fisheries, education, foreign Affairs and many more," he said.

He said the exchange of Military support will bring a stronger support program to both countries.