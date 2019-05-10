South Africa: Son Arrested for Alleged Murder of His Mother

press release

Ngqamakhwe Police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged murder of his mother aged 57. It is alleged that the mother went to the Dutywa Health Centre on Tuesday, 07 May 2019 where she reported that she was injured by her son. She then passed away.

The alleged assault was committed on Tuesday, 07 May 2019 at about 19:30 at Bhongweni Locality, Hlobo Village, Ngqamakhwe. The motive behind the murder is not known. The deceased was identified as Ntombizandile Ngxoza. The suspect will appear before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrates' Court soon on a murder charge.