9 May 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Son Arrested for Alleged Murder of His Mother

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Ngqamakhwe Police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged murder of his mother aged 57. It is alleged that the mother went to the Dutywa Health Centre on Tuesday, 07 May 2019 where she reported that she was injured by her son. She then passed away.

The alleged assault was committed on Tuesday, 07 May 2019 at about 19:30 at Bhongweni Locality, Hlobo Village, Ngqamakhwe. The motive behind the murder is not known. The deceased was identified as Ntombizandile Ngxoza. The suspect will appear before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrates' Court soon on a murder charge.

South Africa

35 Smaller Parties Want Election Re-Run

A collection of smaller parties who called for an independent audit of the electoral process have walked out of a… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.