Sudan: Member of Transitional Military Council Receives Kenyan Ambassador

Khartoum — Chairman of the Professional and Social Committee of the Transitional Military Council, Lt, Gen. (pilot) Salah-Eddin Abdul-Khalig Saeed, received at the Republican Palace Thursday the Ambassador of Kenya to Sudan, Aron Sugi, and affirmed the keenness of Sudan to strengthen further its relations with Sudan.

In a press statement, Ambassador Aron said that he conveyed a message of friendship and support from the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, to the Transitional Military Council affirming the deeply rooted relations between Sudan and Kenya which have started before independence.

He expressed the Kenyan President's hope that the Transitional Military Council and the other partners will achieve through dialogue inclusive arrangements leading to prosperity and progress in Sudan.

The Kenyan Ambassador has appreciated firmness of the Sudanese - Kenya ties, affirming his country's support to security and stability in Sudan, stressing the importance of stability in Sudan for the stability at the Horn of Africa.

He said that Sudan and Kenya are working together in a number of dossiers, including the combating of terrorism, support to peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan, realization of peace in Somalia and the combat of cross-border crimes.

He indicated that Sudan and Kenya are maintaining progressing trade and economic relations, especially that Sudan is a major importer of the Kenya tea.