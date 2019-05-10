Sudan: Maj. Gen. Khoujali Commends DDR Efforts

El-Fasher — The caretaker Wali of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khoujali has appreciated efforts made by the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration(DDR) Commission to achieve stability in state's communities, commending the commission endeavors to raise awareness of perils of proliferation of weapons, support ex-combatants projects and establish service projects.

This came during meeting at the State government's general secretariat in El-Fasher, Thursday, with the DDR commissioner-North Darfur sector, Sayed Al-Maqbool Adam who reviewed during the meeting activities and projects being implemented by the commission in North Darfur State.

The Wali called the commission to continue in raising awareness and tighten coordination with other concerned authorities to achieve in order to achieve 5the commission goals, stressing importance of concerted efforts for realizing full stability in the state communities during the coming stage.

The DDR commissioner said in a statement to SUNA following the meeting that he presented a briefing to the Wali about programs and projects implemented by the commission during the past period for ex-combatants of the armed forces, people defense forces and armed movements signatory to Doha peace deal.

Al-Haj added that the omission implemented a number of programs for leaders of communities in the state about importance of firearms collection, and peace building , disclosing that the commission's plan of this year concern with provision of drinking water in some areas in the state. ab/