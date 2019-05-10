Sudan: Abyei's Sons Demand Improving Economic Situation

Khartoum — Secretary General of Higher Council for Dinka Abyei Affairs in Sudan, Mariel Kuat, has demanded formation of a civilian government in the country. He said the civilian government will improve the economic situation in the area.

Kuat told SUNA that the economic situation in the area has been deteriorating snice the time of the defunct regime. He said the area lacks availability of livelihood services and means of development.

The secretary general of the council, assured that all inhabitants in Abyei area insisted that " Abyei is a Sudanese land". He called for opening" National Number Centers" for Abyei inhabitants throughout the country.

He underscored that the chiefs in Abyei will be there round the clock in the respective centers to decide who is who deserved be given a "National Number". The secretary general has presented a number of proposals he said were delivered to the Transitional Military Council.

The proposals were focusing on improving livelihood and requested be included in the upcoming transitional constitution.