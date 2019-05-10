9 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abyei's Sons Demand Improving Economic Situation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Secretary General of Higher Council for Dinka Abyei Affairs in Sudan, Mariel Kuat, has demanded formation of a civilian government in the country. He said the civilian government will improve the economic situation in the area.

Kuat told SUNA that the economic situation in the area has been deteriorating snice the time of the defunct regime. He said the area lacks availability of livelihood services and means of development.

The secretary general of the council, assured that all inhabitants in Abyei area insisted that " Abyei is a Sudanese land". He called for opening" National Number Centers" for Abyei inhabitants throughout the country.

He underscored that the chiefs in Abyei will be there round the clock in the respective centers to decide who is who deserved be given a "National Number". The secretary general has presented a number of proposals he said were delivered to the Transitional Military Council.

The proposals were focusing on improving livelihood and requested be included in the upcoming transitional constitution.

Sudan

How Did Civil Discontent Propel Sudan Towards the Overthrow of Al Bashir?

On December 13, 2018, a protest about bread and fuel shortages broke out in the town of Atbara, Sudan; commentators… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.