Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Affirms Importance of Port-Sudan Sennar Railway Project

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has stressed the importance of Port Sudan Sennar railway project in boosting the economic development of the country.

This came during his meeting at the Republican Palace Thursday with the General Director of Sudan Railways Corporation, Ibrahim Fadlalla, in presence of the Director of the Chinese CRCC16 which is implementing the project.

Lt. Gen. Daglo has given a directive to form a committee to follow up implementation of the project through the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs.

The director of the Sudan Railways Corporation said in a press statement that the Port-Sudan Sennar railway line extends to 897 kilometers and the cost of its execution is three billion dollars, funded by the Government of China.

He explained that the project represents the first part of the project of the Port-Sudan - Dakar railway line as part of the Road and Belt Initiative projects, funded by China at the cost of 60 billion dollars.