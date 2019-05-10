Sudan: Acting FM Undersecretary Meets Netherlandas Ambassador

The Acting Foreign Ministery Undersecretary, Ambassador, Elham Ibrahim Mohammad, Thursday, briefed the Netherlands Ambassador to Khartoum on the ongoing efforts for reaching politigal accordon the arrangements for the transitional period.

The Ambassador has affirmed the Transitional Military Council keenness and the concerned political forces over establishment of a full power civilian government, indicating the continuation of contacts with the international community concerning the democratic transformation and the peaceful handling of power.

She has described the messages received from regional and international parties as positive, underlining the importance of maintaining the stability of Sudan and the region as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Ambassador said her country encourages talks between the different concerned parties in the country, expressing her country's desire to contribute Sudan rehabilitation efforts, specially, in training and capacity building.