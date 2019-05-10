Sudan: Acting Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Receives Ambassador of Netherlands

Khartoum — The acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, and Thursday informed the Ambassador of the Netherland to Sudan on the ongoing efforts to reach political accord on the arrangements for the transitional period.

She affirmed the keenness of the Transitional Military Council and the political forces on establishment of a civilian government with full powers.

She stated that the communication with the international community is continuing to support the democratic transition and the peaceful transfer of power in Sudan.

She indicated that positive messages are arriving from the regional and international parties on the importance of stability in Sudan and the region.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Ambassador affirmed her country's support to the negotiations between the concerned parties in Sudan, indicating that this process will take some time.

She stated that the Netherlands is ready to help the re-building in Sudan, especially in the fields of training and capacity building.

The meeting also touched on the role of Sudan in supporting the peace agreement in South Sudan State.

The acting Undersecretary asserted the commitment of Sudan to play its role as a guarantor for implementing South Sudan peace agreement, especially that peace in South Sudan is important for peace in Sudan.