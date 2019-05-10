South Africa: Vote Counting Enters Day Two

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: South African flag. Top-right: Independent Electoral Commission Twitter page. Bottom-right: Voting booths.

Vote counting in the 2019 National and Provincial Elections is nearing the final stretch this morning.

By 7am, about 17 208 of 22 925 of the voting districts or 75.06% had declared their results.

The tallies up on the large leader board at the IEC's national results centre in Pretoria, place the African National Congress (ANC) in the lead with 57.21% of the votes, the Democratic Alliance (DA) at 21.84% of the votes and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at 10.08%.

These are, so far, the leading three parties in the race for the national government.

They are followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which is currently standing at 2.89%, the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) at 2.48%, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) with 0.92% of the votes and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) at 0.53%.

Over 26 million voters were registered to vote in Wednesday's elections, but the Electoral Commission count thus far puts the voter turnout at 65.44%.

Political parties went into the polls with different targets. The ANC wanted to stay in power with over 60% of the voters support; the DA wanted to grow its party support, while the EFF was hoping to double their support. However, so far the biggest surprise in these elections is the performance of the VF Plus which has gained more voters in the provinces.

Provincial results

Looking at the results thus far from the provinces, the Eastern Cape, North West, Western Cape and the Northern Cape have captured more than 90% of their voting districts.

In the Western Cape, where 94.43% of the districts were captured, data shows that the DA is standing on 54.71%, the ANC on 29.22 % and the EFF on 4.04% while the new party on the block, GOOD, stands on 3.03%.

In North West, 94.29% of the voting districts have been captured. The ANC is at 62.39%, followed by the EFF at 18.48%, then the DA at 10.87% and the VF Plus at 10.87%.

About 91.34% of the districts have been captured in the Eastern Cape. Their tallies puts the ANC in the lead with 68.48%, the DA at 15.99%, the EFF at 7.78% while the UDM is at 2.63 % of the votes.

In the hotly contested Gauteng province, only 55.83% of voting districts have been captured, where the ANC seems to be skating on thin ice by gaining 50.62% of the votes, the DA is at 27.27%, the EFF at 14.18%, the VF Plus at 3.82% and the IFP at 3.82%.

About 62.93% of the voting districts have been captured in KwaZulu-Natal, which was another province eyed by the political parties. The Electoral Commission count thus far shows that the ANC is sitting at 52.88%, the IFP at 16.98%, the DA at 16.98%, the EFF at 8.79% and the NFP at 1.35% votes.

Similar trends are seen in the Free State - where 65.66% of the districts have captured their votes. The ANC leads with 62.61% of the votes, the DA follows with 17.05%, the EFF closely follows with 11.63% and VF Plus is on 3.97%. The surprise in this province is the new party, the ATM, which stands 3.97%.

In Limpopo, 60.6% of the districts have declared their votes which shows that the ANC has gained 75.45% of the votes, followed by the EFF on 75.45%, the DA on 5.46%.

Mpumalanga has captured 87.81% of their total voting districts, where data puts the ANC in the lead with 69.88%, the EFF at 13.01%, the DA is at 9.98 %, the VF Plus at 2.53 %, BRA at 0.80 % and ATM at 0.62%.

About 97.45% voting districts have been captured in the Northern Cape. Tallies show that the ANC will remain in power with 57.25%, then the DA with 57.25%, the EFF with 9.57%, VF Plus with 9.57% and COPE with 0.87% of the vote.

These tallies are set to change as voting continues today.