10 May 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Ramaphosa Set to Visit Results Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) Results Operations Centre in Pretoria this morning, where officials, observer missions, political party representatives and media have been camping at, over the past few days.

South Africa went to the polls for the sixth democratic National and Provincial elections on Wednesday. Vote-counting started soon after polls closed at 9pm.

The President's visit will allow him the opportunity to see the results capturing process - which shows that the African National Congress (ANC) is set to remain as the governing party.

By 9am, about 76.7% of the voting districts across the country had declared their results.

The tallies nationally show that the ANC has so far secured 57.18 % of the vote, which is down from its 62% in the last general elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is at 21.86 % of the votes and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is at 10.08 % in the race for the national government.

The big three are followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with 2.93 %, Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) with 2.46 % and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) with 0.92 %.

The outcome of the elections - which are likely to be announced on Saturday - will inform changes to public representation in the national and provincial legislatures.

South Africa

35 Smaller Parties Want Election Re-Run

A collection of smaller parties who called for an independent audit of the electoral process have walked out of a… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.