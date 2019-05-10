South Africa: Voter Turnout Marginally Improves

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: South African flag. Top-right: Independent Electoral Commission Twitter page. Bottom-right: Voting booths.

As vote counting at the IEC's national results centre in Pretoria continues, there has been marginal movement in voter turnout in the National and Provincial Elections.

Updated data from the Electoral Commission's Results Operations Centre showed that voter turnout has improved marginally from at 65.36 % to 65.43% as at 6:53 am on Friday.

Gauteng continued to lead the pack with a total 71.8% of voter turnout across its completed voting districts (VD).

Western followed hot on its heels with 68.08% voter turnout - followed by KwaZulu-Natal sitting at 67.18%.

The Northern Cape saw voter turnout of 66.75%. The province had a registered voter population of 626 471 individuals.

In Wednesday's sixth democratic elections, Mpumalanga experienced 66.05% voter turnout, while the Free State had 62.97% voter turnout.

The Eastern Cape's voter turnout was sitting at 60.96% and Limpopo at 58.58%.

Meanwhile, the North West was sitting at voter turnout of 59.25% and the Western Cape at 68.08%.

There were a total 26.7 million registered voters for this year's elections.

In the 2014 national elections, voter turnout was above 70%, said the IEC at the time.