Liberia: Representative Yekeh Kolubah Welcomes U.S. Embassy Statement

Monrovia — Representative Yekeh Kolubah of District #10 Montserrado County has welcomed statements from the United Embassy in which he along with other officials of government were named for inciting unlawful acts through ill-considered rhetoric that could jeopardize Liberia's hard-earned peace and security.

"We want to welcome the statement from the US Embassy but we are for peace and I believe this is democracy. It is welcoming. I have written the US Embassy and other international missions in Liberia informing them about my involvement in June 7 peaceful protest.

"We need to stop inciting and making divisive statements. I welcome the statement from the US Embassy on how I feel about Fahngon's suspension; all I can say is that he doesn't work for me he works at the will and pleasure of the President."

The Embassy in a statement said: "Those who promote through their words or deeds a Congo-Country divide do not have Liberia's best interests or that of their constituents at heart, but rather appear motivated by personal ambitions or fears. It is unacceptable for Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Representative Yekeh Kolubah, "ex-generals" or other former actors in Liberia's civil wars to incite unlawful acts through ill-considered rhetoric that could jeopardize Liberia's hard-won peace and security. It is equally irresponsible for people within leadership positions in government or the ruling party to promote such division as Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon has done on social media. To take such a public stance and suggest it is a private opinion or a personal right reflects a misunderstanding of the nature of public service in a democracy. As Liberians look to National Unification Day next week, we encourage all Liberians to reflect on their role in constructively contributing to development and sustaining peace."

President George Manneh Weah indefinitely suspended Mr. Eugene Fahngon, Deputy Minister of Information for Press and Public Affairs just moments after the United States Embassy in Monrovia raised concerns about disturbing tribal tones of the government official, former warlord Prince Y. Johnson and Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

President Weah in an Executive Mansion statement said his Government remains committed to a "one country, one people" policy with zero tolerance on divisive politicking or tribalism. "The Liberian Leader has sent out warning to government officials and all citizens to stop dividing Liberians along ethnic lines."