Liberia: Magistrate Summons for 'Illegal' Release of Defendant

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has reliably learned from court sources that the Criminal Court A at the Temple of Justice has summoned Magistrate James Dudu of the Brewerville Magistrate Court over his alleged illegal release of a Korean national who is facing charges of misapplication of entrusted property and theft.

Magistrate Dudu appearance before the Circuit Court on Thursday, May 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM stemmed from a complaint filed by a Liberian businesswoman Roseline Giah.

Giah accuses the magistrate of illegally releasing a Korean national Maengskik Sim, who was sued to the magisterial court.

The businesswoman stated that she got to know Mr. Sim back in 2017 when she approached her to operate the Global Ocean Fisheries Corporation, where she later served as an agent.

She stated when she agreed in during the fish business with the Korean national both first used the name of the Global Ocean Corporation to ship the first container to South Korea,

Giah claimed that without her knowledge Sim used the document of the said company to ship another three 40 feet containers to South Korea for the amount of US$300,000.00, which she was to benefit at 10% share amounting to US$30,000 but such amount was never received.

The Liberia businesswoman further that when she realized this she sued Sim at the Brewerville Magistrate Court for misapplication of entrusted property and theft, preying the court to stop the Korean from leaving the country until he can settle his obligation to the Global Ocean Corporation.

According to Giah, after Sim was sued he was taken to the Monrovia Central Prison but later released on bail and fled the country.

When Magistrate Dudu was approached on the matter, he could not give any reasonable justification for the release of the Defendant, an action that prompted Giah to file a complaint to the Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice.

According to Madam Giah complaint, copy of which is in the possession of this paper reads: "His honor Roosevelt Willie, I write to file a complaint against Magistrate James Dudu Stipendiary Magistrate of the Bushrod Magisterial Court for the manner and form he handled a case before him."

"Therefore, and in view of the foregoing facts and circumstances, I pray your honor and this honorable court to cite the Magistrate to show cause why he released the surety and he failed to bring the Defendant to court by the strength of the law thereby leaving my case undone."

