Liberia: T. D. Joseph & Associates Auditing Firm Admitted Into Crowe Global Network

Monrovia — It is good news for Liberia as a whole with one of the country's premier Accounting Firms, T. D. Joseph & Associates, LLC, (Certified Public Accountants) being formally admitted as a member firm of the Crowe Global Accounting Network.

Crowe Global network is ranked the eighth (8th) largest accounting network in the world with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory firms in more than 130 countries, global revenue of US$3.8 Billion, with 3,904 Partners and 32,636 professional staffs.

The Network is commercially organized under the laws of Switzerland. Crowe is wholly owned by its member firms and operates through a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated under the laws of the State of New York in the United States of America where it is headquartered.

For almost 100 years, Crowe Global has been working across borders to help multinational clients make smart decisions. The network's leadership works with governments, regulatory bodies and industry groups to shape the future of the accounting profession worldwide. The network's exceptional knowledge of business, local laws and customs has over the years provided lasting value to clients undertaking international projects.

Crowe Global network having admitted T. D. Joseph & Associates as a member firm will now become one of the largest international network of accounting firms operating in Liberia (second only to PriceWaterhouseCoopers).

Writing from the Network's headquarters in New York, USA, the Crowe Global's Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Mellor welcomes T.D. Joseph & Associates as a member firm of the network, stating that "there are many benefits that come with being a member of Crowe Global - ranging from access to cross border client services to participation in best in-class training offerings and a whole lot more.

The Crowe Global network is conscious of the fact that today's marketplace is looking for accounting service providers whose firms are linked by an international common brand name recognized for its quality and capability.

Admitting T.D. Joseph & Associates into the network followed months of rigorous reviews by Crowe Global of the operations of the firm its technical competency, professional qualifications of its senior management staffs and the quality of its completed engagements. David Mellor, CEO of Crowe Global states that the network have certain expectations of its member firms such as commitment to a global brand, compliance to set forth policies and standards, adherence to common service standards and delivery model, and participation at practice development events.

In this partnering relationship where common Crowe brand can be used, the caveat has been made that individual member firms will understandably have their own independent priorities and focus, albeit with absolute commitment to the network and fellow members.

These initial resources are bound to provide insight to the Liberian accounting firm in fitting into the new arrangement that has promised expansion and enhanced professional efficiency in audit, tax related issues and business advisories to multinational clients.

Mr. L. Olandor Boyce I, the Associate Director of T. D. Joseph & Associates remarked that he is very much excited with this international affiliation and that the training and best practices tools and standards for audit and tax services that will be provided by Crowe Global, and that would be routinely monitored through a quality assurance process, - will better place T. D. Joseph & Associates in a better marketplace position for client service delivery in Liberia.

A grand formal launch of the new brand will take place in Monrovia at a later date to be announced - at which time more details of what this transitioning means for the institution and Liberia as a country will be disclosed.