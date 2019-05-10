Liberia: Monrovia City Police Accused of Brutality

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Police, under the watch of young City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, has allegedly brutalized a young man identified as Abel Duahn of Monrovia.

Duahn, a student of the University of Liberia, told FrontPage Africa that he had gone to the Ministry of Mines and Energy to have lunch at his family shop when the City police arrived requesting the operator of the shop to produce registration documents.

"As soon as they entered the shop, the other City Police officer asked the boy operating the shop to produce documents from City Hall officer, but the boy said the shop owner wasn't around, but the City Police Officer insisted that the shop be closed, I was sitting eating and drinking malt," Duahn explained.

"When I saw that the argument between him and the boy was getting hot, I try to intervene by saying, 'brother just leave him and come tomorrow I am sure the owner of the shop will be here and when they cannot produce it than you can close the shop'".

Abel said hell broke loose when the City Police officer heard him.

"As soon as he heard my voice he immediately grabbed my drink and told me to get out so he can lock the shop, but I told him I am a customer who only came to buy."

The brutalized victim said while in the process of getting his drink from the City Police officer, the malt wasted on the uniform of the officer, something that led to him being brutalized by the city police.

"I didn't mean to waste drink on his uniform but we both were tussling over the bottle when it wasted on him, immediately when he saw the drink waste on his shirt.

"He grabbed his handcuff from his side and attempted handcuffing me and to force me to enter the pickup and take me to City Hall, I cooperated and entered the pickup."

Abel furthered that he didn't receive any beating at the shop initially, but he got his terrifying moment when they arrived at the Monrovia City Hall.

"When we got at the City Hall that's when my beating started, they were three, one person pushing me in the face while the other two holding my hands, I was confused at that moment as what did I do to deserve such wartime beating from City Police, I was beaten and thrown behind bars," he explained.

The Public Relation Director at the Monrovia City Hall, Pekeleh Gbuapaye acknowledged the incident but said he did not know the details as what occurred between the City Police and the victim.

He told FrontPage Africa via mobile that the authorities of the Monrovia City Police are investigating the matter, adding, "If any of the officers is found liable, action will be taken against them according to laws of the City Police".