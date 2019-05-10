South Africa: Man Who Allegedly Ran Over Security Guard Intends to Plead Not Guilty, Granted Bail

A motorist intends pleading not guilty to attempted murder in connection with allegations that he drove over a security guard in a parking area, the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Johan Steyn, 38, from Kraaifontein, made his first appearance in court. His beard appeared a few days old and he was wearing a grey jacket and jeans.

Magistrate Alaric Amos granted him R2 000 bail after defence lawyer Bruce Hendricks argued that he was not a flight risk and would abide by all bail conditions.

Steyn, who owns a general building repairs and maintenance business, said in an affidavit that he should be released from custody because he had to look after his wife and their one-year-old son.

"We are a close-knit family and my continued incarceration will cause an emotional strain on my family," he stated.

His wife's parents relied on him for support and he employed six people in his business who needed their salaries.

Amos heard that Steyn had no previous convictions or pending matters.

Steyn handed himself over to police this week following the incident which was caught on video at a shopping centre in Die Boord in Saffraan Avenue on the afternoon of April 30.

I voluntarily handed myself over

In his affidavit, he stated that he gave his full co-operation to police.

"I made more than one attempt to hand myself over to the police. I was, however, informed that no case has been opened against me as yet. Upon the third voluntary attempt, I handed myself over to the police."

Referring to his intention to plead not guilty, he explained: "It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter".

Amos said he was satisfied the accused was not a flight risk. He warned him not to make contact with the victim in the matter or any other witnesses.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside the shopping complex.

The guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way road.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds, before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

The matter was postponed to June 27 for further investigation.

Source: News24