South Africa: Kempton Park Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Two Critical

Two men were killed and two women critically injured on Thursday night in a shooting in Kempton Park Street in the Kempton Park CBD.

ER24 said in a statement its personnel arrived on the scene just after 23:00 to find the local authorities already in attendance.

"On closer inspection, medics found two men, believed to be in their 30s, inside the bar. One man had sustained a gunshot wound to his head while the other man had sustained a gunshot to his chest. Both men had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Two other patients, women in their 30s, were assessed and found to be in a critical condition. One woman had sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while the other had sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen and leg."

Paramedics treated them and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, they were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

"The details are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 that police were investigating two cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

"The motive for the attack is not known. Police are investigating," Makhubele said.

Source: News24