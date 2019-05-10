South Africa: No Evidence of Double Voting, Says IEC

No evidence was found against those who were arrested for double voting in KwaZulu-Natal, Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Friday.

The commission has been plagued with several objections related to its voting process. Central to these was the issue of indelible ink that could easily be removed from voters' thumbs and zip-zip machines that were not interoperable.

Parties complained that the irregularities allowed double voting.

Several incidents were posted on social media platforms in which double voting was alleged. Some even went as far as staging a demonstration to prove that there were gaps in the system which allowed double voting.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, told News24 on Thursday that 20 people were arrested in parts of KZN for alleged double voting.

However, Mamabolo told eNCA that hyperbole had been allowed to flare up.

He said there was no evidence to illustrate double voting.

"We don't have the evidence that anyone attempted to double vote."

Smaller parties have called for a rerun of the elections. The newcomers have threatened to take the IEC to the electoral court.

