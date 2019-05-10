Zimbabwe: Spills, Thrills Expected At Donnybrook

FIREWORKS are once again expected at Donnybrook Raceway in Harare on Sunday when the second edition of this year's National Main Circuit Racing Championship roars into life.

The TT Motorcycles and Jim Perry Transport-sponsored event will see some of the country's top motor racing drivers and motorbike riders converging at the country's traditional home of local motorsport.

One of the event's organisers, Shaun Whyte, a fine motorbike racer, said they were tying some loose ends ahead of this weekend's meet.

"Virtually, all is set for the contest which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Donnybrook Raceway.

"We are thankful to the sponsors of this event. We are quite happy to have this event associated with such big brands as TT Motorcycles as well as Jim Perry Transport.

"These sponsors have made it easy for us to hold this race meeting. We are expecting some fireworks at this event. All roads will lead to Donnybrook Raceway on Sunday and we are expecting competition in all races to be very stiff as all the participants are raring to go," said Whyte, a former National Superbike champion in South Africa.

Temba Mazvimbakupa of the Zimbabwe Motorsport Federation said that motorcycle riders, as well as saloon and sports car racers, are busy preparing for the weekend's outing as they will be battling for class honours.