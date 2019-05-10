Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 'Am I a Yahoo Boy' Crooner, Naira Marley

Nigeria anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Friday arrested Nigerian musician Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola.

The "Am I a Yahoo boy?" crooner was arrested by the anti-graft agency in Lagos.

Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, in a chat with The Guardian confirmed that Naira Marley was arrested early hours on Friday.

"We shall give details shortly," he added.

Although the reason behind his arrest is still unknown, it may not be unconnected to his recent statements advocating for internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys.

Naira Marley during a recent Instagram live session, urged Nigerians to pray for Yahoo boys saying they are the reason money circulates to the common man.

"All you guys, all the money in your pockets, all the money you spend, you think it's the government that is making the money go round?" he said.