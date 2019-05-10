Namibia: Business-Minded Blossom Hopes to Perform for the President

After apologising to the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) for a derogatory comment she made in 2017, Ruusa Ndapewa Munalye shared with Entertainment Now! about her future plans and what it takes to be a businesswoman.

"Now that I am back, I will be taking it one step at a time," said the cheerful Blossom who was out of the country for some time. "I am happy to be home, it's a new chapter for me," she said.

Blossom constantly travels between China, Los Angeles and New York. A frequenter in that part of the world, Blossom started venturing into the perfume business with Blossom Fragrance as her body spray for ladies.

"I also have a Boutique Kollection that sells Bridal gowns, casual and sportswear and I hope to bring them to Namibia so that they can be sold here," enlightened Blossom.

On music and apologising just in time for the deadline of the NAMAs application entries, Blossom was tight-lipped and vague about having entered for this year's NAMAs but was very clear on releasing an album soon and a few singles are in the pipeline as well.

"I want to perform at the NAMAs, I hope to be performing for the president, I know he loves my music," said the hopeful Blossom.

Blossom, who was slapped with a 12-month ban in 2017 following a tribal remark, rendered an unconditional apology to the NAMAs Executive Committee on Tuesday, two days before the application deadline for this year.

In a letter to the committee, Blossom said, "I hereby give a formal apology to the public in general, and to the Head of State, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob, for a comment I made on social media in 2017 when I wrote on my page saying, "Omukwankara eeta ondjala (Omukwankara brought hunger), the biggest mistake. I fully take responsibility for this negative remark which may have been considered tribal. I further extend my apology as it is part of my duty as a musician and businesswoman to uphold unity", ended the letter. Omukwankara is a derogatory term used for someone who does not think about the future.

The NAMAs Executive Committee welcomed Blossom's apology in a letter written to her by MTC's Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo, stating; "We would like to thank you for taking this bold step in tendering your apology. Apologising is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength. We wish to inform you that the NAMAs have accepted your apology," indicated the letter.

"By default, that means her ban has been lifted on the condition that she apologised," said Erasmus Nekundi, MTC's Public Relations Officer. Asked if Blossom could still apply for the music awards, Nekundi said, "Her issue with the executive committee has been solved. So, yes, she can apply as long as she submits her application before the deadline today," explained Nekundi.

The NAMAs 2019 entries opened on 1 April 2019 and close today. All Namibian artistes with music, either singles or albums, commercially released and sold in any recognised retail trade in Namibia between 1 December 2017 and 30 November 2018 are welcome to enter.

Nekundi discouraged artistes from handing in their applications just before deadline. "The tendency of artistes giving in their applications last minute should come to an end because in that rush, it may cost a lot of their nominations, " said Nekundi. "We always urge them to send applications in advance," emphasised Nekundi. The committee also announced that the artiste of the year, which is one of the new categories introduced this year, will walk away with N$250 000..