Ghana: Kotoko, Bechem Share Points

Kumasi — Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Bechem United played out a 1-1 drawn encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a week 10 Normalisation Committee special competition game yesterday at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday.

Bechem United scored the fastest goal of the tournament when Yaw Wadie Darkwa fired in the opener just 50 seconds into the game.

But just three minutes after, Kotoko restored parity when Abdul Safiu Fatawu headed home the equaliser to set the stage for an uncompromising encounter which unfortunately failed to produce more goals.

The leveler followed a free kick awarded the host in the visitors area.

Fatawu raced ahead of his markers to connect home from the free kick.

With two goals recorded less than five minutes, the fans anticipated afternoon of goal harvest but that proved to be a mirage as the front men of the two sides failed to find the back of the net again.

Kotoko pressed Bechem for the leader but failed to break the defence of the visitors pivoted around Douglas Opoku and substitute Seth Sowah who thwarted a number of Kotoko's efforts.

The second half lacked the determination and enthusiasm needed to win games as both set of players appeared lethargic and sold out a drab performance to the fans.

Though Kotoko looked the dominant side with substitute Guinean import, Omar Basiru, pumping heat into the game, the score line stood same to end the duel.