Ghana: Logo Targets Gold in Portugal

SWASH-buckling offensive Ghanaian midfielder, Kelvin Kwasi Logo, is determined to make a huge impact in the European league as he prepares to leave for Portugal in June, next month.

The combative midfielder, currently in Ghana, is going through a series of training regimen to get himself doubly fit for the tedious task ahead.

A former division two player for Tema-based AC Sondisco in the 2012-13 season, Logo is currently a free agent.

The player, who is being pursued by a number of clubs, has secured a straight one-year deal with FC Setubal of Portugal and he is expected to leave the shores of Ghana in June to don the colours of the Primeira Liga side.

Setubal is currently placed 14th on the league log - a position Logo has sworn to improve upon when he finally joins the Portuguese contingent.

"I want to go to Portugal and make a tremendous mark for my club in a bid to move them away from the lower rungs and also target the ultimate.

"Setubal is a great club with a rich football tradition and I'm going to ensure I give them my all when the opportunity presents itself," he stressed.

Ahead of the Setubal deal, the 21-year-old Logo was to travel for a pre-contract engagement with Team B side of Leganes FC in Spain, but failed to show up due to an out-of-the-blue hiccup.

"It was a great chance for me to feature for the Spanish side, but God knows best. I have always believed that God's time is the best and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for that opportunity," he told the Times Sports on Tuesday.

Logo had a stint with Sharjah FC Under 20 in Dubai, two years ago.