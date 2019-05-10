Ghana: 10-Man Liberty Pros Stretch Hearts to a Draw

A 10-man Liberty Professionals side put up a spirited display to hold Accra Hearts of Oak in a thrilling goalless drawn encounter in their match day 10 fixture of the ongoing Normalisation Committee's Special Cup competition at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Despite the result, the Phobians remained at the top of the table with a point separating them and Karela United.

Coming on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of WAFA on Sunday, expectation was high among the Phobian faithful who had hoped to witness a repeat of the performance.

However, they were forced to sit at the edges of their seat as Liberty threatened severally, especially in the first half until the numerical disadvantage late in the half.

But it was Hearts that started the better side but could only draw some heroic saves from goalkeeper Shaibu Ganiwu in post for Liberty.

First, it was Joseph Esso who had his point blank shot parried over the bar before Abdul Manaf Umar had his attempt at goal saved in the 13th and 19th minutes.

Prosper Avor brought down Esso in the box midway through the game but referee Maxwell Hanson ignored the call to the chagrin of the players and fans.