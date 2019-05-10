10 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Abike-Dabiri Alerts Public of Fake Diaspora Commission Twitter Account

By Dennis Erezi

Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NDC) Abike Dabiri-Erewa Friday alerted the public of fake social media handles in circulation for the government agency.

"Fake Nigeria Diaspora Commission twitter account in circulation @NDCNigeria is fake," Dabiri-Erewa said in a tweet.

She urged "The 32 followers should please discountenance it."

Dabiri-Erewa decried the quick creation of the social media accounts barely a day after her confirmation as NDC boss.

In Pidgin English, she said, "Haba! In just one day???? Na wa oo"

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018 appointed Dabiri-Erewa as chairman and chief executive officer of the National Diaspora Commission.

She was confirmed NDC chairman Thursday, May 9 by the Nigerian Senate.

Dabiri-Erewa, who is currently the senior special adviser to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, was a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003-2015.

Nigeria Senate president, Bukola Saraki, read the president's letter seeking legislative approval for the appointment at the plenary in November 2018.

While she was at the House of Representatives, Dabiri-Erewa chaired the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

In 2015, she was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

Nigeria

