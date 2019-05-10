Kenya: Floods Kill One Person in Kirinyaga

One person was killed and about thirty households displaced by floods following heavy rains in Kirinyaga County.

A man drowned in Ngucui as he was crossing the flooded Nyamindi River, officials said.

Residents said the man, who was casual labourer, was crossing the river on Wednesday when he was hit by a strong current and swept down stream.

Meanwhile, dozens of families in Riamugaa village were affected by the rains after their homes were submerged in water.

The water also swept away some of their domestic animals, household goods and food stuff.

APPEAL FOR HELP

The victims appealed to the local and national governments to offer them aid following the devastative floods.

Ms Sarafina Wacera, a victim, said though she she lost nearly everything, she was glad to be alive.

"I was sleeping when my house was submerged and walked out hurriedly to avoid being drowned. I lost everything including my seven chickens and one goat," she said.

Another victim, Mr John Githomo, said his child escaped death on Wednesday night by a whisker after their house was submerged in water.

"When I notice water was all over in my house, I rushed to my child's bedroom and found him in water and took him to safety," said Mr Githomo.