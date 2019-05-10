Nigeria: Public Buildings, Institutions to Go On Solar - Govt

The Federal Government has stated plans to connect all public buildings and institutions to solar (off grid) power, in a bid to achieve its electrification programme for the country.

Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Mustapha Shehuri, made this known to Vanguard, while speaking on investment on solar development in the country. He said that government was already in talks with financial institutions. Shehuri stated: "Today, we are going very far as there is a policy that will set aside all our public buildings to gradually go on solar.

Already, there are universities that we have identified to fit into our policy to energize education. It will be such that each university will have the World Bank aid to help support in generating solar base power of an average of 1megawatts and more. Already we have the University of Ilorin working to actualize this vision.

"Very soon, universities and teaching hospitals will be on solar. And that will take off demand on the grid. These are all the achievements as they are not enough to meet the electricity demands for the country. With the beginning of the second term of the administration, Nigerians we will get a lot from the power sector."

He said the power sector has received some boost in recent times, as World Bank is been consulted for support. "Our generation capacity has improved as well as the transmission capacity, which the government is working more on as we are yet to meet the demands of Nigerians. Our installed capacity is about 12,800mw. When we came in, it was just 3000mw compared to about 7000mw recorded today. The target is to meet the capacity as we are investing much to meet this demand. "Also, by 2021 the country will witness an additional 700mw on the completion of the Gengeru power project.

The Mambila will commence work this year and will wheel 3050mw. The Kashabila project is 95 percent completed and will add about 40mw to the grid. However, we have over 100 small dams which exist in virtually all the states and could be converted to supply power.