South Africa: 'Still Early Days' - ANC Not Shaken After Dropping Below 50 Percent in Gauteng

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: South African flag. Top-right: Independent Electoral Commission Twitter page. Bottom-right: Voting booths.

The ANC says it is not shaken that its support in the Gauteng province has dropped to below 50%, as it is "still early days".

While the ANC continues to enjoy the lead, with more a million votes, its support has dropped to 49.61%.

"Our feeling is that it is still too early to call it in, there are quite a significant number of outstanding results," ANC convener of legal monitoring and security in the province, Ezra Letsoalo, told News24 at the Gauteng IEC results centre in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.

"We are still optimistic that we will retain the lead. It isn't much of a drop. It is expected that you will have a fluctuation as the results come in," he said.

As of 10:46, 1 650 out of 2 771 (59.55%) voting districts had been tallied, indicating that the battle continues in the province.

The official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, is trailing behind the ANC with 684 260 votes (28.36%), and the EFF remains in the third spot with 336 902 (13.96%) of the votes.

The ANC lost two metros - City of Tshwane and the City of Johannesburg - to the EFF and the DA in the 2016 municipal elections.

Letsoalo said that this was not an indication that the party would lose the province.

"No ways, the circumstances in 2016 versus now are actually quite different. I think, with the assimilation of new leadership headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, you would have had a commitment that seeks to lead the ANC into a process of renewal, where various issues such as corruption have been tackled.

"This will have an impact on ANC support in these metros," he said.

At 10:57, the Gauteng Election Map on the IEC website showed that the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg and Ekurheleni were still being tallied, with the ANC and the DA competing for votes.

"I suppose the other thing that needs to be appreciated is that most of the results are coming from the suburbia, which are not particularly the strongholds of the ANC such as the townships. When these results come in, you are bound to see a significant incline, but we remain optimistic," Letsoalo concluded.

The tallying continues.

Source: News24