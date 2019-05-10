Mozambique: Lions and Long Treks Part Of The Job For Some Registration Brigades

Most registration posts have been are running smoothly, in part due to extra efforts by registration brigades coping with the equipment problems and lack of solar panels.

There is no solar panel at EP1 de Luazi, Mugovolas, Nampula and no way to charge the computer. The nearest electricity is 7 km away at Nhamhupo Rio. To keep registering voters, two brigade members go by bicycle or motorcycle each night to Nhambupo Rio to recharge the computer batteries. Dionisio Antonio, who does the data input, notes that they are accompanied by the police agent to maintain security. He notes that they have talked to the district STAE several times and each time they say a solar panel will arrive tomorrow, but so far tomorrow has not come. So to keep the registration post open, Dionisio and his colleagues still go 14 km per day to recharge the battery