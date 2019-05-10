Mozambique: Civil Servants Forced To Register At Special Posts

Citizens are supposed to register at the post closest to their home, according to the law. But in various places across the country, civil servants, particularly teachers, has been instructed to register at particular posts. Often it is school directors giving this illegal instruction - apparently with the intentions of controlling how teachers vote.

In Zambezia, in Molumbo district in the locality of Massilone, civil servants have been told to register at the only post in Nantuto. Many of them work in Massilone but live in the main town of Molumbo.

In Inhassunge, Zambezia, at EPC Eduardo Mondlane, all teachers have been ordered to present their voters card to the director.

In Macate, Manica, teachers at EPC de Marera were told by the director to register at the school, even though many live in others areas and commute each day to the school. One teacher said the director said he had received orders "from above".

This also happened in 2018, for example Quelimane teachers were all told to register at the Industrial Institute.