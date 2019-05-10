In Nhamatanda, Sofala, one of the worst hit by flooding caused by cyclone Idai, community leaders are demanding that affected people show their voters card to receive donations. This was started Thursday last week and had the desired effected, with longer queues at registration posts on Friday, reports our correspondent.
Mozambique: Register Before You Eat
