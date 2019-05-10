South Africa: Mpumalanga Mom to Apply for Bail While Awaiting Trial for Murder of Her Four Children

A Mpumalanga mother accused of killing her four children has changed her tune and wants to be temporarily released back into her community.

On Thursday, Zinhle Maditla told the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court that she wanted to apply for bail after abandoning her bail application in January.

It is alleged that Maditla, 24, killed her children - two boys and two girls - aged 11 months to eight years, at her Klarinet home in December last year.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi earlier said in a statement that Maditla called her family members and told them to check her house.

"They reportedly went there and were met by a gruesome scene where the dead bodies of her four children were wrapped in blankets inside the house," he said.

Hlathi said Maditla and her children were last seen on December 26 and "seemed well at the time".

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case against Maditla was postponed to May 23 for a formal bail application after the accused told the court that she would like to apply for bail.

During Maditla's court appearance in April, her case was postponed for a psychiatric report.

"I can confirm that the woman accused of killing her four children appeared in the Witbank Magistrate's Court (eMalahleni) today for a psychiatric report and the report indeed confirmed that the accused is fit enough to stand trial," Nyuswa said.

Source: News24