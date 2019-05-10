Nigeria: Sanusi II Ought to Report to Local Govt Chair Not Governor - Ganduje

Abuja — Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano on State on Friday said that the splitting of Kano emirate into five was not in any way an act of vendetta against the incumbent emir, Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

Governor Ganduje also said that the embattled Emir Sanusi 11 by the provisions of Constitution of the country was supposed to be reporting to the local government Chairman within his domain and not to the governor.

The governor stated this while fielding questions on the sideline of the award ceremony for President Muhammadu Buhari and other long serving founding members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, organized by the Progressives Governors Forum at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja.

On the question that he was accused of rubbishing 800 years of history of the Kano Emirate for personal vendetta, he said, "Well, they are entitled to their own opinion but we are taking Kano to the next level and we need active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security, agriculture, we need the effectiveness of the traditional rulers.

"By discentralising it we are following history. Years back even before the 800 years you are referring to, the situation was not that. So if something developed 800 years ago, things are also developing now and there will be another 800 years. So look at the history.

"So, it is not vendetta, I am not against him, in fact he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the constitution of the federal republic of nigeria. It is the local government chairman that is suppose to discuss issues with him not the governor.

"So this is celebrated by the people of Kano and we will make sure that the new Emirate council are effective in terms of developing Kano State."